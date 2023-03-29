AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.01-0.06 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANGO stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $485.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.62.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,272,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,862 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

