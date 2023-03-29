EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EVgo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.