EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $9,360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

