Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Skillz Price Performance
SKLZ opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
