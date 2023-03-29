Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

