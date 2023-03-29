voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of VJET opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.52. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

