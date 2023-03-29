SurgePays (SURG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SurgePays Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of SURG stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.24. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.