SurgePays (SURG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SurgePays Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SURG stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.24. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

