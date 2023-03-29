TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $985,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TeraWulf Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

