CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 172,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

