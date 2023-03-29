D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.