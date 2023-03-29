Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 2.4 %

SSIC stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silver Spike Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

About Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

