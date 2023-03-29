Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

