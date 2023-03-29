BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.0 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

