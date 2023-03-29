IonQ (IONQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IonQ Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. IonQ has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

