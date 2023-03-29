IonQ (IONQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IonQ Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. IonQ has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
