Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space Price Performance

Astra Space stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astra Space by 198.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,422,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 134.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,567,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 148.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 5,048.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 194.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,217 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Astra Space

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.