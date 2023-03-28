Asset Dedication LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

