Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $334.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

