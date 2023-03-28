United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

