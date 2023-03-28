Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

