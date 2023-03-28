Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:NKE opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
