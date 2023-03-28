Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.56 and a 200-day moving average of $404.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.