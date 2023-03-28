WP Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

