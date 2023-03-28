Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

