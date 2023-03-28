Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,080,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

