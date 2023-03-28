Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,061 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.