Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

