16,309 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

