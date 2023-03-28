Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 8,558 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

