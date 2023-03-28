Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

