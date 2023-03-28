Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.