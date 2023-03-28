Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

