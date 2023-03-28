AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

ABBV stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

