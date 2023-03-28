MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.