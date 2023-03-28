MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
