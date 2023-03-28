Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
