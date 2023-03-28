1,401 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

