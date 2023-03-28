S.C. Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after buying an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

