Western Financial Corp CA Invests $603,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

