iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.01. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

