iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.63 and its 200 day moving average is $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

