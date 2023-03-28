Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

