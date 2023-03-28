Quent Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

