Harbor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,758 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTI stock opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
