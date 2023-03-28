Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

