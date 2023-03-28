Harbor Group Inc. Invests $437,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $463.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

