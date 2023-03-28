Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

