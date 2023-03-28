Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Danaher has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.09. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

