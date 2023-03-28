Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after buying an additional 152,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

