Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 107 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $373.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.42 and its 200 day moving average is $333.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.19.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

