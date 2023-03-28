NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,310,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $655.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.72.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

