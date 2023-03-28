Blossom Wealth Management Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 94,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.