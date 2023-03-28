2,103 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DUK opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
